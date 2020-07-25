Matric pupil faces expulsion after assaulting teacher over Covid-19 closure

A pupil assaulted a teacher in full view of schoolmates at Motswedi Secondary School in the North West, the education department said on Friday.

The teacher was assaulted by a grade 12 pupil, who did not take kindly to the announcement of a confirmed Covid-19 case at the school.

“They were told the school would be closed due to a Covid-19 case from one of the learners. The learners became unhappy with the announcement and started raising their voices and insulted the educators. One of the learners was seen wrestling with the teacher and headbutted him whilst others were continuing with insults,” said spokesperson Elias Malindi.

The school governing body (SGB) has since recommended that the pupil be expelled after a disciplinary hearing, which was held on Thursday.

Malindi said the SGB summoned the pupil to a hearing for violating the code of conduct for pupils.

Two serious misconduct charges were levelled against the pupil for endangering the safety or threatening fellow pupils or educators and disrupting the school programme or violating the rights of others.

“The misconduct charges are also considered to be very serious transgressions of the SA Schools Act,” he said.

The decision on whether to expel the pupil lies with the head of department.

“The said verdict and sanction were recommended to the head of department, who will either approve or disapprove it. If expulsion is approved, the learner (in terms of procedure) will be given a five-day opportunity to appeal the decision of the head of department upon receipt thereof.

“The appeal procedure is that such an appeal will be made to the MEC and the MEC would have a final word after considering the appeal,” said Malindi.

The SGB also recommended that the grade 12 pupil be allowed to write his final examination at an alternative venue. “The SGB further recommended that the learner be taken for counselling for anger management and to check if he is using drugs.”

Eight other pupils involved in the same incident are also expected to appear before the disciplinary committee on Friday.

© TimesLIVE