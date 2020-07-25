Massive manhunt under way for escaped prisoners in Malmesbury

A "massive manhunt" has been launched after awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from Malmesbury prison on Friday.

The number of inmates who escaped from the facility was not immediately known.

Police from Malmesbury and neighbouring police stations along the west coast, with correctional services officials, launched the search for the prisoners on Friday afternoon.

“The search party comprising detectives, who are on foot and in vehicles, has already covered much ground with the rearrest of several escapees,” said a Western Cape police and correctional services statement.