Man sent to prison for raping and flashing his two 'grandchildren'

A court victory against gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual abuse of children was secured in Parow on Thursday when a “grandfather” was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping and flashing his granddaughters.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims, raped, sexually assaulted and walked around naked in front of the five-year-old and nine-year-old victims during a visit at their grandparent’s house in February 2017.

According to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the sisters visited their grandmother and the accused, whom they regarded as a grandfather, for a weekend while their parents were relocating.

The children were dropped off on a Friday afternoon and picked up again on the Sunday.

Ntabazalila said the eldest daughter told her mother the man had sexually abused her with his hand, and had done the same to her younger sister.

“She also reported that the accused walked around naked in the house and the grandmother did nothing about it,” he said.

Ntabazalila said it was the first time the eldest daughter had stayed over at the accused’s house as the woman was not her maternal grandmother, but the younger victim visited often.

The mother, fearing the worst, contacted the girls’ father who went to see the eldest daughter together with his current wife.

After speaking to the eldest daughter, the parents contacted the police and both children were examined.

Two children were very traumatised

The youngest then disclosed that the incidents had occurred on multiple occasions.

“Parow regional court prosecutor Yolanda Pretorius told the court that both children were very traumatised and required extensive court preparation considering their ages,” said Ntabazalila.

“Court preparation officer Jade Andrews had several sessions with both complainants, and also facilitated victim impact statements from both complainants which were handed in before sentencing.

“Both complainants testified and were cross-examined with no contradictions. The father, both mothers and the doctor who examined them testified,” he said.

Ntabazalila said the accused testified and denied any wrongdoing. The grandmother testified in his defence, but there were material contradictions in their testimonies.

“Based on the strong evidence of the state, the defence’s version of events was rejected by the court and he was found guilty.

“The NPA welcomes this sentence as it continues its efforts to fight the scourge of GBV, femicide and crimes against women and children,” he said.

The accused was found guilty on all six charges and received two five-year sentences for sexual assault, two 20-year sentences for rape, and two five-year sentences for flashing.

