Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The Times on Saturday.

The couple say they did not contribute to the new biography "Finding Freedom", written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, but friends of the couple provided much of its content.

The book, serialised in The Times, will claim that Harry felt "unprotected" by his family, and lay bare his split from brother William and his wife Kate.

Kate even refused to make eye contact with her sister-in-law at their final engagement in March, according to the new release.

Harry apparently referred to senior courtiers as "vipers" who felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and "needed to be reined in", according to extracts.