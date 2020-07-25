Gauteng moves beyond 150,000 Covid-19 cases as SA's total climbs to 421,996

Gauteng on Friday became the first province to confirm more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, as the SA total climbed by 13,944.

This means that there are now 421,996 total infections across the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that there were 250 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 6,343.

Of the new deaths, 139 were in Gauteng, 50 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Eastern Cape and 47 in the Western Cape. There was one death in the Free State.