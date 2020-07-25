Covid-19 forces Catholic newspaper to close just 3 months shy of 100th birthday

The economic shock of Covid-19 has forced yet another community newspaper to close down.

SA’s catholic weekly newspaper, The Southern Cross, will be retrenching all its staff at the end of the July, and explore the possibility of going digital, just three months shy of its 100th birthday.

“Like so many other businesses and institutions, the coronavirus crisis and the resultant crashing economy have wrought havoc with our capacity to continue operation as before.

“Our financial reserves are exhausted, and with churches still not reopening, or doing so under heavy restrictions, there is no immediate prospect of assured income which might allow us to retain our staff.”

The company said its loyal staff, customers and the church had made a number of sacrifices to keep the publication afloat since the start of the lockdown, but it was not sufficient.