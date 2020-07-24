Veteran artists take struggle to City Hall
Members of an association of veteran artists demonstrated outside the City Hall on Thursday, and delivered a letter of demands to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye.
The Senior Citizens Artists Association wrote the letter in solidarity with younger artists, represented by the Bay Creatives group, who recently wrote to the mayor about the plight of artists in the city...
