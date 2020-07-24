Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers not paid

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers have not been paid their July salary.

South African municipal workers union regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan said while workers were usually paid on the 25th of the month, if the day fell on the weekend they would be paid on the Friday before.

"Our members haven't received their salaries and there's been no explanation from the employer.

"Our members are going to gather at Vuyisile Mini Square this morning at 8am to get answers from the acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye," Kortjan said.

