Taxi windows must be 5cm open at all times — and other rules for public transport

Taxis, buses and other public transport vehicles must keep their windows — on both sides — at least 5cm open in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

These are among the government's formalised new directives, signed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula and gazetted on Wednesday.

The new directives state that operators of public transport vehicles must ensure that vehicles are tidy, and are sanitised before picking up and after dropping off passengers.

“The operators of public transport vehicles must ensure that the door handles, window handles, arm rests and hand rails of all public transport vehicles are sanitised after every load. The driver must ensure that the passengers are sanitised before entering a public transport vehicle and after leaving the vehicle,” the gazette states.

The government will not be providing any materials to sanitise the vehicles, with the responsibility resting on the operators themselves, who must also provide information on disinfection procedures.