Police bring in reinforcements as Cape Town buckles under land invasion violence

Western Cape police brought in reinforcements on Wednesday as looting, arson and violence escalated in Cape Town after land invasion attempts.

Premier Alan Winde and several MECs condemned what they called a small group of violent protesters, and Cape Town mayor Dan Plato pleaded for stronger national government support.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said police stations and riot police were kept busy on Tuesday quelling sporadic protests in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Delft, Joe Slovo in Milnerton, and Laingsville in St Helena Bay.

She said the reinforcements were for crowd control capacity as mobs involved in public violence destroyed property, barricaded roads, looted a liquor store and stoned vehicles.