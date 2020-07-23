JUST IN | Beloved Port Elizabeth doctor dies

The one-woman phenomenon, Dr Elizabeth-Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni, has died.

The 72- year-old succumbed last night after a short stay at the Life St George's Hospital, her daughter Siphokazi Sonjica confirmed.

The family would still meet to discuss funeral arrangements and provide details to the public, she said.

The cause of death is unconfirmed at this stage.

Aside from having the province's first field hospital being named after her - the one sponsored by Volkswagen and the German government - the mother of 10, had been a trailblazer in the medical sector.

While Chabula-Nxiweni has served in a number of positions including the role of a former Nelson Mandela Bay public health director, a maths and science teacher in the Transkei and a minister in the Presbyterian church, she is most well known for her pioneering work in institutionalised safe circumcision training among local traditional surgeons.

And her legacy continues through the Emmanuel Haven, a HIV/Aids day care facility and crèche in Motherwell which she founded.