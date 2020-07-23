Drive-through church services not exempt from 50 people limit
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have warned that drive-in church services are required to adhere to the 50 persons regulation for religious gatherings under the Disaster Management Act.
This after police noted drive-in church services to be among the most common transgressions of the regulations...
