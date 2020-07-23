Catching wind to beat disease
Designing buildings with wind catchers was one way African architects could help curb the spread of airborne diseases indoors, Port Elizabeth architectural technologist, who recently designed a building model with the feature for an international competition, said.
Wind catchers are small towers installed on top of buildings, have different shapes and structures and have for centuries been used for ventilation and cooling of buildings in hot and arid or humid areas such as Egypt and the Middle East...
