Nelson Mandela Bay launches R6.5m project to disinfect informal settlements
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has allocated R6.5m to deep-clean and sanitise the city’s informal settlements in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The municipality launched the project in Kwazakhele on Wednesday morning.
With more than 1,000 cases, Kwazakhele is one of the city’s hotspots.
On Tuesday, the city had recorded 17,410 cases and 336 deaths.
By July 16, the city had recorded 1,111 cases in Uitenhage, 1,036 in KwaNobuhle, 1,033 in Kwazakhele, and Motherwell reached an alarming 1,956 cases.
Mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the informal settlements were the most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to the dense population.
“We took a bold decision so that we can limit the chances of infection by sanitising their houses inside out, public areas like shops and taxi ranks,” Buyeye said.
“I am making a plea to residents who stay in all informal settlements across the city to stay at home as much as they can, unless for essential necessities, and follow all Covid-19 regulations like wearing of masks and keeping a social distance.”
Ward 24 councillor Kholekile Boqwana led the project launch at Sharpeville informal settlement.
He was joined by the city’s new public health executive director Sizwe Mvunelwa and environmental health deputy director Dr Patrick Nodwele.
Boqwana urged residents to continue to adhere to lockdown regulations as the virus continued to cause havoc in families due to increasing deaths.
Speaking at the launch, Nodwele said: “The project aims to clean residential areas. We believe we can’t fight this virus if our surroundings are not clean.
“We must live in clean areas so that we fight the virus in a clean environment.
“We are here to clean and sanitise so that if the virus has already spread in our residential areas, we can kill it with the chemicals that will be used.
“This will not only be implemented in Ward 24 but throughout the metro, so that the virus can be killed on the surfaces it might be living on.
“We are doing this in an effort to flatten the curve and during a meeting we had yesterday it was highlighted that though we are still in a dark hour, there was light at the end of the tunnel.”
The municipality had acquired services of SMMEs who have expertise in deep-cleaning, disinfection and sanitising to cover all areas across the city, including municipal buildings and offices.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the project would be implemented across the city and that R6.5m had been set aside to deep-clean public facilities and municipality buildings and offices.