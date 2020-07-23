Nelson Mandela Bay launches R6.5m project to disinfect informal settlements

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has allocated R6.5m to deep-clean and sanitise the city’s informal settlements in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The municipality launched the project in Kwazakhele on Wednesday morning.

With more than 1,000 cases, Kwazakhele is one of the city’s hotspots.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded 17,410 cases and 336 deaths.

By July 16, the city had recorded 1,111 cases in Uitenhage, 1,036 in KwaNobuhle, 1,033 in Kwazakhele, and Motherwell reached an alarming 1,956 cases.

Mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the informal settlements were the most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to the dense population.

“We took a bold decision so that we can limit the chances of infection by sanitising their houses inside out, public areas like shops and taxi ranks,” Buyeye said.

“I am making a plea to residents who stay in all informal settlements across the city to stay at home as much as they can, unless for essential necessities, and follow all Covid-19 regulations like wearing of masks and keeping a social distance.”