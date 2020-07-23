13,000 new cases, as Mkhize urges SA to be 'alive to the realities of Covid-19'

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced 13,104 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, and has again pleaded with South Africans to do their bit in containing the spread of the virus.

Adding these to the overall figures provided on Wednesday night, it means there are now 408,052 confirmed cases of the virus in SA.

“There is no conscription for this war against Covid-19 — only consciousness. Every man, every woman, every child must be alive to the realities of Covid-19. We must understand that we are the product of our choices.

“We made some tough decisions which bought us some success. The choices we make in the coming weeks will be more important as we learn to work, socialise and live alongside each other,” Mkhize said just moments after the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation on Thursday evening on the government's efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Mkhize made the announcement as he tabled the health department's adjusted budget, where he faced the fury of MPs critical of his handling of the crisis. Amid the criticism levelled against the ministers was the clear inequalities of the health system, a shortage of health-care professionals as well as a repeated call from the DA for the embattled Eastern Cape health department to be placed under administration.