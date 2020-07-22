Covid extraction hoods a lifesaver
A blue chip Port Elizabeth innovation to prevent the spread of infection by aerosol droplets looks set for a big rollout after initial input from Nelson Mandela University student engineers and further development by a Bay firm.
It began with a call for help from the PE Hospital Group, moved through a remote design process driven by the students, and continued with a six-week observation period in Covid-19 wards undertaken by Shibah Engineering director Cecil Frost, which informed his further innovation and final production...
