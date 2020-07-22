Bullet still lodged in head of civilian caught in OR Tambo heist crossfire

“When I was given his jacket at the hospital, it was torn as though he had been in a scuffle,” she said.

Scores of people sent the footage to Puleng, saying her son was perceived to be a criminal, which she denied.

“Everyone will tell you there is no trouble from Kagiso. He is always a caring guy who is very quiet and always at home. He is into IT and is always willing to help people, even with devices. If he is not at home, he is at work. Since the coronavirus, he barely even goes out,” said Puleng.

Recalling how things unfolded on Saturday, Puleng, who works at the airport, said she was at home growing increasingly concerned that her son, who had been updating her of his whereabouts, had not returned and had stopped calling.

“I then got a call from one of my colleagues at the airport, asking me where I am. I told them I am home. They asked where my car is and I told them my son had it and that I had sent him to cargo,” Puleng said.

The colleague then ended the call.

Puleng continued to call her son’s phone and eventually it was answered by a police officer who said he was “among the suspects” involved in a robbery at the airport. She was told to come to the scene.

When she arrived at the airport, the site was cordoned off as a crime scene.

She eventually traced her son to the nearby Arwyp Private Hospital. He was conscious but injured.

“He could only open his eyes a bit and said ‘mommy, mommy’ as he tried to lift his hand. I held him, thinking my son is dying. He was bleeding through the nose and mouth,” she said.

Puleng said a bullet remains lodged in her son's head.

She said a police officer was sent to guard her son in hospital on Saturday.

On Sunday, her damaged car, with a bullet hole and shattered glass, was returned to her.

She is now seeking justice for her son.

Police initially said seven people were arrested after the botched heist. Six suspects appeared in court on Monday.

Two other suspects were killed during the shoot-out at the airport.