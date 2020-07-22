Bay’s Covid-19 deaths rise to five a day
Almost 100 people have died from Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay since the start of July — an average of almost five a day.
On July 2, the death toll from the coronavirus stood at 240 and it remained unchanged until Tuesday, when it emerged that there had been a further 96 deaths in the metro since then due to Covid-19...
