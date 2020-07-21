We will survive, says tourism industry despite R748m daily losses

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) on Monday said it was confident the industry would survive the Covid-19 pandemic, despite recording a daily loss in tourism expenditure of R748m.

This comes after as many as 1,600 industry bodies and business owners attended a webinar which aimed to provide feedback on efforts by the council to lobby the government for a phased reopening of the industry. The webinar also discussed the current state of the tourism industry.

“Today’s session has further highlighted the frustration felt by various sectors of our industry, especially now with UIF-Ters [temporary employer/employee relief scheme] not kicking in this month,” said CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

“One thing that is clear is the industry needs to stick together - especially because we all have the same goal, which is to see our businesses going back to work and to put food on the tables of our communities.

"Our role is to influence policy and we will continue to do this until we come out of this together.”