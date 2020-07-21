Thousands of bogus claims and 'double-dipping' slow UIF payouts

More than 4,000 Covid-19 related UIF claims were made on behalf of people who had died, about 90,000 were made with invalid ID numbers and close to 200,000 made with ID numbers couldn't be found on any government system.

This is according to the employment and labour department, which said on Monday that it had been inundated with fraudulent claims made with the Covid-19 related temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).

This, the department said, had resulted in delayed payouts - but it promised that all valid claims would be paid.

“Through vetting, we have been able to establish that there were at least 4,000 claims - April (2,729) and May (1,944) - were lodged on behalf of deceased persons, and the thorough vetting that has been instituted has picked up all these anomalies,” said UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.

“We are following every cent that we have paid out and will continue processing valid claims, but some of these claims cannot be processed for obvious reasons.”