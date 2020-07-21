See which smokers are paying the most, and least, for lockdown cigarettes

SA smokers hankering for a puff during lockdown have been paying through the nose for their habit, with prices soaring by an average of 250%.

This pegs one box of 20 cigarettes at as much as R114, with black market prices rising significantly with the extension of the tobacco ban during level 3 of the national lockdown.

The study, conducted by the University of Cape Town’s research unit on the economics of excisable products, found that Capetonian smokers were hardest hit.

“There are substantial differences in the price increase between the provinces.

“The Western Cape recorded a 379% spike, the Northern Cape at 367% and Eastern Cape at 281% have experienced the largest increases,” the report reads.

Prices in Gauteng rose 152% compared to prices before lockdown.

Following on was Mpumalanga with 141%.

The cigarettes in Limpopo were the cheapest, with prices rising by 123%.