NPA challenges businessman Kuben Moodley over R232m in precious stones, jewels, cash

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) investigative directorate is seeking a contempt of court order against a Bloemfontein businessman who took safety deposit boxes containing cash, precious stones and jewellery valued at R232m.

The safety deposit boxes, according to an affidavit deposed to by director of public prosecutions Hermione Cronje in the contempt of court application in the South Gauteng High Court, were held under the control of the state capture commission in terms of an order made on August 14 2019.

On August 20 2019, Kubetheren Moodley launched a review application, asking the order to be set aside.

On June 8 2020, members of the commission informed the NPA's investigating directorate that they intended to settle the review application on the day on which the matter was set down for hearing, and that subsequently the contents of the safety deposit boxes would be returned to Moodley.

On June 19 2020, the NPA obtained an order restraining Moodley and his company, Albatime Pty Ltd, from dealing with the contents of the safety deposit boxes.

According to Cronje, prior to the order being granted, Moodley’s legal representative informed the NPA that one of their team members was on her way to Johannesburg to take the deposit boxes.