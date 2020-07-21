John Doch still missing after leaving stadium

There is still no sign of John Doch after he walked out of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s coronavirus isolation unit almost seven weeks ago.

John Doch, 73, who lives in Graaff-Reinet, was driven by ambulance to the stadium at 9pm on June 4 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Less than 24 hours later, he was nowhere to be found.

He was admitted with his grandchildren, Elrico, 23, and Portia Doch, 26.

Both of them could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Doch has been missing since 2.30pm on June 5 after camera footage recorded him being let out of the stadium by a security guard.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed Doch had yet to be found.

“We are still searching for the missing man.

“We follow up on any information that is received,” she said.

Elrico had shared a suite with his grandfather on the night they arrived.

The next morning they had left the suite so it could be deep-cleaned.

The two had sat on the stands overlooking the field and eventually, Elrico left Doch on the stands when he returned to his room.

When Elrico returned 30 minutes later, his grandfather had vanished and he claimed that the stadium security only reported Doch’s disappearance hours later.

The stadium was identified as an isolation site in April and is managed by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).

It is guarded by two security companies, with M Secure handling the internal protection and HRG watching the outside.