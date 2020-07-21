News

'I didn't know that I had died': Imtiaz Sooliman

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 21 July 2020
Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says he was surprised to learn of the rumour that he had died
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Founder of humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that he was surprised to learn that he had died.

Like Mark Twain, news of Sooliman's death was greatly exaggerated as rumours of his demise had been widely circulated on social media since Sunday evening.

“I am completely fine. I have no idea what prompted that kind of message to go out. I haven't been ill. I have been working well on the Covid-19 cases.

“That came as a huge surprise to me. I didn’t know that I had died. It is very strange how people send out those kind of messages but nothing is wrong and everything is very well,” he said.

