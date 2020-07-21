Fewer people being treated in Gauteng hospitals for Covid-19 since last week

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Gauteng has decreased by more than 50% since last week, the health department said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 2,487 people were being treated at public and private facilities across the province. This was down by 3,089 admissions since last Wednesday, when the department said 5,576 people were being treated for Covid-19.

This comes as the number of cumulative cases and fatalities continues to rise. The province has now recorded 136,879 cases and 999 deaths.

The number of those who have beaten the coronavirus has also increased significantly since then. Kekana said 66,374 people had recovered thus far - up by 26,230 from 40,144 a week ago.