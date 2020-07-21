Eastern Cape Covid-19 deaths surge in July

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, updating the media about the implementation of the Covid-19 containment and mitigation strategy in Bhisho, revealed that of the 871 deaths in the province since the lockdown began in March, 432 casualties were recorded in July.

The coronavirus is expected to peak in late August or September.

Mabuyane said those who had died as a result of the virus, represent a mere 1.3% of the 65,316 people who contracted the virus in the province.

Of those infected, more than 44,000 people have since recovered. Mabuyane said this translates to a 72.4% recovery rate.

- DispatchLIVE