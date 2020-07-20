Victims get phones back as police arrest robbers armed with toy guns

Three men who allegedly used toy guns to conduct a string of armed robberies in two Durban suburbs have been arrested.​

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a task team had received reports of three young men in a vehicle with no front registration plates, allegedly committing armed robberies in Umbilo and Glenwood.

“The police officers immediately reacted and began searching for the vehicle. The vehicle was spotted on Moore Road with three occupants and was approached by police. The driver sped off and a chase ensued which resulted in the suspects losing control of the vehicle before they crashed.”

Mbele said three men between the ages of 19 and 23 were arrested.

“On searching the suspects, police found two 9mm toy guns and a number of stolen cellphones in their possession.

“While the police officers were detaining the suspects at the Umbilo police station, three separate robbery victims arrived at the police station to open cases. They were pleasantly surprised when their stolen cellphones were returned to them and they were informed that the suspects were already behind bars.”

The trio is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and reckless and negligent driving.