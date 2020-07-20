Police on hunt for suspects in double murder

Algoa Park detectives are on the hunt for two suspects allegedly involved in a double murder in Missionvale on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 11pm on Sunday, Bradley Wittings, 29, and Nathan Koerts, 23, were in their shack in Wittings Ground, Missionvale, when the door was kicked open and gunshots were fired.

Naidu said a neighbour later found the two men dead in the shack.

Wittings had been shot in the chest and Koerts in the head.

The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage.

“The suspects are also unknown and police are investigating two cases of murder,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083-243-4567, the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600-10111.