Non-profit organisations resort to begging for donations after payouts hitch
Non-profit organisations (NPOs) across the province have been suffering financially since the beginning of March, with most not receiving a single cent from the department of social development and the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the situation with many NPOs left begging for donations.
Social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi’s spokesperson, Lufefe Mkutu, conceded that the department had a backlog but said “progress towards payments is beginning to shape up”...
