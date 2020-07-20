Man suspected of raping teenager waiting for transport arrested

Swift action by a private security company, a neighbourhood watch group and the police led to the arrest of an alleged rapist on the N2 freeway on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 6.50am an 18-year-girl was waiting for her transport in Seaview Road, Chelsea, when she was approached by an unknown male.

“The suspect requested that the teenager walk with him and when she refused, he grabbed her by the arm and took her into the nearby bushes where he allegedly raped her,” Naidu said.

The suspect also took her cellphone and left.

The girl returned home and reported the incident.

A private security company immediately began patrolling the vicinity in search of the alleged rapist.

The 29-year-old was found on the N2 freeway near Baywest with the stolen cellphone in his possession.

He was arrested and detained on a charge of rape and robbery and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile commended the efforts of the security company and neighbourhood watch which had mobilised immediately in search of the suspect.

“Partnership between the police and the public must be supported and strengthened by all citizens and communities.

“It is through this active partnership that we will be able to work together to reduce and combat crime within the communities we serve,” Patekile said.