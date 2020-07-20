IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala on booze ban, unallocated cases & contact tracing in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala provided an update on the province’s response to Covid-19 on Sunday.

During the media briefing he expressed support for the reintroduction on the ban of the sale and distribution of alcohol.

He said on Sunday there were 401 deaths and 10,624 recoveries in the province.

Booze ban

“We reiterate the decision by the national coronavirus command council to ban with immediate effect the sale of alcohol and the introduction of the 9pm to 4am curfew. Since this announcement, our key analysis indicates the decision was correct. We are already seeing some signs of the easing of pressure on our trauma, accidents and emergency units in hospitals.”

Fighting Covid-19

“As the KwaZulu-Natal government, we will ensure the implementation of the announcements by the president. This will be our contribution to the reduction in the rate of infection and to ensure beds in our provincial care facilities are used to assist the sick.”