IN PICS | 67 minutes of caring in time of crisis

Compassion overcame fear at the weekend as Bay residents donned their masks and headed out amid the coronavirus pandemic to contribute their 67 minutes for Mandela Day.

While notably fewer donations were received compared to previous years, good-hearted citizens continued to spread the spirit of ubuntu through a variety of donations across the city.

Mandela Day is celebrated annually on July 18, the birthday of the late statesman.

On the Mandela Day website home page is a message which reads: “In 2020, it will be the day we share the successes we have achieved and the lessons we have learnt as we battle this pandemic and its effect on those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We call on you to contribute to the Each1Feed1 campaign, join a community initiative or start your own.

“And, most of all, stay safe.”