Cashing in on Covid-19

Forensic probe sought after amounts above government guidelines allegedly paid to Bay firms for equipment

Amid calls for a forensic probe into how the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spent money on Covid-19 equipment needed to fight the pandemic, a leaked report has revealed how a Westering couple got R10m.



A sister of an ANC councillor also supplied 34,400 face masks for R670,800, while the name of a company owned by ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-02-17-anc-must-deal-with-challenges-faku-warns/) appears in the report...

