Avbob prepares for covid-19 spike with containers to store bodies

One of SA's biggest funeral parlours has begun converting shipping containers into mobile mortuaries in anticipation for a spike in Covid-19 related deaths.

Avbob has already produced nine mobile mortuaries from a factory in Bloemfontein to ensure it does not run out of space when Covid-19 deaths are at a peak.

Three of these mobile mortuaries will be in Gauteng - Springs, Auckland Park and Midrand.

The 12m x 3m containers can store 40 bodies and run on electricity and generators. On average, most of Avbob's 39 branches with mortuaries take between 25 and 30 bodies.

"The concept comes from our corporate social investment projects. Many years ago, we started buying these shipping containers and converted them to libraries which we donated to schools. So far, 55 of these container libraries have been donated," said Vusi Dladla, Avbob area manager of funeral services.

"With the Covid-19 rise in infections, our factory decided to convert these containers into mobile mortuaries. We've decided to build these units so that if there is a peak or a huge spike in mortality, then we can deal with it," Dladla said.