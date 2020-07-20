Attempted murder suspect arrested in Arcadia

Members of the police’s anti-gang and K9 units arrested a 24-year-old suspected gangster on Sunday on a charge of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police, acting on information received, arrested the man in Diederick Street on Sunday at about 7.30am in connection with the attempted murder of a 19-year-old man in April.

It is alleged that on April 21 at about 9.15am the 19-year-old was walking down Hoffman Street, Arcadia, when he noticed the suspect exiting a yard.

“The suspect then fired several shots at the complainant, hitting him in his stomach and foot.

“The suspect then ran away,” Naidu said.

On Sunday police went to the house in Diederick Street and upon searching it found the 24-year-old in a shack at the back of the house, Naidu said.

Three rounds of ammunition and a homemade firearm were found in his possession.

He was detained for illegal possession of ammunition as well as attempted murder while an inquiry was opened for the homemade firearm, Naidu said.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.