SA's legendary casting queen Moonyeenn Lee dies from Covid-19 complications

SA casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee has died in Johannesburg due to complications caused by the coronavirus, her company announced on Sunday.

Lee, who was born in Johannesburg in 1944, died on Saturday.

“Moonyeenn helped shape the lives of many actors, directors and writers through her fierce honesty and passion. The SA film industry has lost an icon and a formidable champion of the arts. She will be sorely missed by us all,” Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA) said in a statement.

Her 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation. Four years ago, she became the first South African chosen to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which manages the Oscars.

Moonyeenn worked on films including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Life Above All, Hotel Rwanda and Tsotsi.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Lee, her son David Lee and her pets, Hitchcock, Eva and Spice.