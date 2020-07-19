News

NMU staff member who beat Covid-19 wants to spread message of hope

By Devon Koen - 19 July 2020

After fully recovering from Covid-19, a Nelson Mandela University staff member and shop steward for the National Tertiary Education Union says he wants to focus on bringing hope to others who have been afflicted by the virus.

Zola Daniels, 34, of Uitenhage said although at some stages during his ordeal he thought he had come to the end of his life’s journey, he had continued to fight and remained adamant about educating those around him and his community about the virus...

