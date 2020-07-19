Man arrested after woman, 79, found strangled in Cofimvaba

A 35-year-old Eastern Cape man is due in court on Monday for the murder of a 79-year-old woman, whom he allegedly strangled to death with an electric cord on Mandela Day in Cofimvaba.

The brutal murder prompted Eastern Cape Transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe to call on the youth to be the protectors of the elderly.

It is alleged that the elderly woman, who lived alone at Woodhouse, Cofimvaba, was strangled to death with an electric cord in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman’s body was discovered by a neighbour who alerted the police.

The 35-year-old man was later arrested by police with the assistance of the community.

“This is what happens when the police and community members work together — results are often swift and meaningful,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

“We wish to applaud that.

“However, it’s sad that it took a brutal murder for this to happen.

“How I wish it could have been prevented,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

She warned that the murder of anyone, but the elderly in particular, would not be tolerated, and called on police and communities to work closely to prevent similar crimes.

“We will never allow a situation where the elderly and the vulnerable in our communities live in constant fear of being attacked and killed by some in our communities.

“We are calling on our young people to be the protectors and not the ones inflicting harm on the elderly.

“We are calling on community structures and on the police in particular to work together to prevent these senseless killings from recurring,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.