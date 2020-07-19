Low to no water pressure in Lorraine
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is working on restoring water supply to Lorraine.
The communications office announced that the low water pressure and no water in some parts of the suburb had been caused by a burst pipe in Verdun Road.
The city’s communications office said plumbers were working on restoring water supply on Sunday.
The statement said water tankers were being organised and their locations would be announced shortly.
The city apologised for the inconvenience.