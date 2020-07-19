Government working on how to source funds for SAA business rescue: Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday the funding government had committed for the business rescue plan for SAA was something that was still being worked on.

On Wednesday, the department of public enterprises released a statement in which it said it welcomed the commitment by the National Treasury that the government would support and source funding for the business rescue plan.

The department also mentioned that R10.1bn would be required to fund the rescue plan.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday and answering a question on where exactly this money will come from, Gordhan said: “The more precise terminology that we actually utilised is that we will mobilise funding.”

Gordhan said not all of the required funding was required immediately.

“This is money which is required over a period of time. What government has committed to is to mobilise funding.

“Now where it comes from, the form it comes, is something that is still being worked on. As we make progress in this particular area, we will certainly keep the public and parliament informed,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan said much of that R10.1bn was about shutting down the old airline.

“For example, over the years lenders ... have lent money to SAA through government. That money has to be paid back. The bulk of what we are talking about is money that is owed and it is money that has to be paid back.”

Gordhan said the second category of funding needed was that required to cover retrenchment costs.