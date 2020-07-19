Expatriates now allowed to self-isolate on return from abroad, says NGO

AfriForum says it welcomes regulations that have been published in the Government Gazette which stipulate that people returning to SA from abroad may self-isolate for a fixed period.

The organisation says this means its struggle of four months against compulsory quarantine in state facilities has finally borne fruit.

In one of the cases in May brought by AfriForum, the high court in Pretoria ruled that the Zithabiseni quarantine camp near Groblersdal — where more than a 100 people were kept in quarantine in unhygienic conditions — should be closed immediately.

According to Sue-Ann de Wet, AfriForum’s manager of diaspora liaison, the new regulations allow for people to self-isolate once they return to the country.