13,285 new Covid-19 infections recorded in SA

The number of new Covid-19 infections tracked in the last 24 hours in SA by Saturday night is 13,285.

This brings the cumulative number of infections to 350,879, the health department said on Saturday night, compared with the 337,594 confirmed cases recorded a day ago.

There have been 144 Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 4,948.

There have been 182,230 recoveries across the country.