Health ministry hails success of Covid-19 track and trace system

“But this is not enough,” he added, saying the surge of the pandemic required more people to use such platforms.

He explained how the app worked.

“When a patient tests for coronavirus, the information is picked up from the lab form and informs the patient of the test result, whether positive or negative, by SMS. If the result is positive, the system prompts the patient for further information to identify their contacts. The system then immediately dispatches alerts via SMS to those contacts without disclosing the index patient’s details and prompts them on the next steps to take,” said Mkhize.

“The nondisclosure of the patient’s name is to ensure that their privacy is protected and also to make sure that after a contact's details are made available that person’s privacy is also protected.”

The system was able to probe patients on further aspects which would determine whether they should self-isolate at home or report to designated health care facilities.

If an app user reported positive test results, the app continued to send information throughout their isolation period with tips and health advice.