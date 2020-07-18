EP cricket president Donovan May attacked at Arlington Tip

Eastern Province Cricket president, Donovan May, is the latest person to fall victim to an attack at the notorious Arlington Tip in Victoria Drive.

May told HeraldLIVE on Saturday afternoon that he was attacked by three panga-wielding men when he went to the municipal refuse site just after 10am.

He said he had just stopped at the entrance when the three men jumped on the back of his bakkie.

“They directed me to another area, down a different gravel road,” May said.

After stopping his vehicle May said the men then jumped off the back of the bakkie. A scuffle broke out and May was pushed to the ground and suffered a gash on the head.

“They wanted my cellphone and wallet, which I didn’t have with me. They ripped off the gold chain I had on around my neck and took my bakkies keys.”

May said while trying to defend himself he was pepper sprayed with his own pepper spray.

“I screamed for help and when a security guard came running the three guys ran away,” May said.

He was eventually assisted by a man who took him home to fetch his spare key and took him back to collect his vehicle.

“Someone is going to be killed there. Nothing is being done about security .

“It should be secured and be policed properly,” May said.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case had not yet been opened with police as May was first seeking medical treatment.

The incident took place about two weeks after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality handed over identity cards and reflective bibs to authorised recyclers at the site in a bid to curb the spate of recent robberies at the Arlington tip.

HeraldLIVE has since sent questions to the municipality and is awaiting an response.