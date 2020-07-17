Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months

The validity period of vehicle licences that expired during the lockdown has been extended by another three months, to November 30.

In early June, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) had announced that all learner’s licences, driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits (PrDPs) that expired during March 26 to May 31, were deemed valid and their validity period was extended with 90 days from June 1 to August 31.

In a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, transport department director-general Alec Moemi acknowledged that there had been challenges at driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), some of which had been intermittently shut down due to staff members testing positive for Covid-19.

He announced a further 90-day grace period to enable authorities time to deal with a backlog. This follows a petition by the AA to extend the period to the end of January 2021 to give DLTCs enough time to renew driving licences and the Post Office to process discs.