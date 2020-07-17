The future is now for rapper Early B

Twelve years ago, Nelson Mandela Bay rapper Earl “Early B” Swartz introduce himself as a futuristic artist with a bright future in the industry through the use of the digital space to distribute his music.



His life has reached one of many full-circle moments in 2020 as artists are forced to rely solely on technology to sustain and push their careers forward...

