Stowaway cat to fly back home to Nelson Mandela Bay

After hitching a riding to Cape Town on the back of a car carrier truck, a travelling feline will soon be hopping on a flight back to Nelson Mandela Bay to be reunited with the man who befriended her.



The female tabby cat transgressed national lockdown regulations and travelled inter-provincially after she slipped into a vehicle loaded on the truck in Uitenhage, destined for Cape Town, on June 24...

