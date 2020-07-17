News

Stowaway cat to fly back home to Nelson Mandela Bay

By Devon Koen - 17 July 2020

After hitching a riding to Cape Town on the back of a car carrier truck, a travelling feline will soon be hopping on a flight back to Nelson Mandela Bay to be reunited with the man who befriended her.

The female tabby cat transgressed national lockdown regulations and travelled inter-provincially after she slipped into a vehicle loaded on the truck in Uitenhage, destined for Cape Town, on June 24...

