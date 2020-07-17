Stowaway cat to fly back home to Nelson Mandela Bay
After hitching a riding to Cape Town on the back of a car carrier truck, a travelling feline will soon be hopping on a flight back to Nelson Mandela Bay to be reunited with the man who befriended her.
The female tabby cat transgressed national lockdown regulations and travelled inter-provincially after she slipped into a vehicle loaded on the truck in Uitenhage, destined for Cape Town, on June 24...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.