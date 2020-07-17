News

Seriously?! Principals livid at jail threat for mask mistakes

PREMIUM
Prega Govender Journalist 17 July 2020

Principals found guilty of failing to ensure authorities supply an adequate number of face masks for pupils will be fined or jailed for up to six months.

Principals will also find themselves in hot water if they don’t provide masks to pupils who come to school without them...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some

Most Read

X