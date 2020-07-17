Royal factions cross swords over AmaXhosa throne

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a recommendation from members of the AmaXhosa kingdom to issue a certificate for the installation of a new king, but other members of the kingdom have decried this as mischievous and urged Ramaphosa to disregard it.



They say the matter is being discussed internally by family members who have not yet decided on a successor for the late King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. ..

