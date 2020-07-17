NSPCA swaps ship for sheep as security for legal costs

PREMIUM

Animal transport ship Al Messilah, which is floating just off the East London coastline, was briefly attached as security against legal costs incurred by the National Council of SPCAs in its battle against a Kuwaiti exporter to ban the live export of animals by sea.



However, the court order attaching the ship was discharged on Thursday by agreement after Al Messilah’s Kuwaiti-based owners, Livestock Transport and Trading Company (LTTC), provided alternative security – in the form of sheep – for legal costs incurred in its legal war against the NSPCA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.